Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Ram Setu box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film witnesses 30% drop, needs to pass Friday test to have shot at Rs 100 cr

Ram Setu box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film released a day after Diwali, and after a mediocre opening, the collections have witnessed a significant drop.

akshay kumar, ram setu box officeRam Setu box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film is outperforming Thank God.

After a mediocre start at the box office, Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu witnessed a dip on the third day of its release. As per Bollywood Hungama, Ram Setu saw a 30 percent drop in its collections after earning Rs 26.65 crore in its first two days. On the third day, the Akshay Kumar film is estimated to have earned between Rs 7.60 – Rs 8.20 crore. If the film is able to cross Rs 60 crore by the end of the weekend, it would still have a shot at success, but if it fails the Friday test, it will have no chance at crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Ram Setu released a day after Diwali and earned Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day. On its second day, the Akshay-starrer saw a significant drop and could only manage to earn Rs 11.40 crore.

Ram Setu is Akshay’s fourth theatrical release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. None of the earlier releases could make a significant impact at the box office. Ram Setu, however, has turned out to be his most successful film of 2022, in terms of opening day box office collections. He also starred in the thriller Cuttputlli, which was released on streaming.

Ram Setu is facing off against Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave Ram Setu 1.5 stars and called it ‘Amar Chitra Katha without the story-telling skills.’ “Done better, this could have been a film which posits opposing view-points, giving each the pulpit. But ‘Ram Setu’ is nothing but a pedestrian film, which is interested only in hammering home its message. It is also the kind of film in which a female scientist, having been dunked in sea water, and having emerged in a cave, gives off a very Raiders of the Lost Ark feel. With her pink lipstick intact,” read a part of the review.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also stars Nasser, Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pravesh Rana, and is based on a scientist’s mission to prove the existence of the Ram Setu.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:49:16 am
