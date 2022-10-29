scorecardresearch
Ram Setu box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s film might not hit Rs 100 cr mark, negative word-of-mouth plays spoilsport

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu opened with Rs 15.25 crore. However, the film has been witnessing a downward trend at the box office ever since.

ram setu box officeRam Setu released on Diwali. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

The chances of Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Ram Setu, touching the Rs 100 crore mark look slim. The action-adventure film has failed to attract the audience on its first Friday. Ram Setu has witnessed a downward trend in collections over the last couple of days, which is not a good way to enter the first weekend.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Ram Setu saw a 25 per cent drop in its box office collection on Friday. It managed to earn in the range of Rs 6.50 to 7 crore on Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 42 crore. The constant drop in the film’s collections, despite the holiday season, suggests that the word-of-mouth isn’t positive.

Express Research |The myth and mystery behind Ram Setu

While Ram Setu has been able to attract the masses, it has failed to draw interest among the multiplex audience, resulting in its poor performance at the ticket counters. While sharing the film’s collections on Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written on Twitter, “#RamSetu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its biz… But biz at multiplexes/urban centres – which contribute a large chunk – is lacklustre… Weekend biz [Fri to Sun] will be the decider… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 35.40 cr. #India biz.”

Now, on Saturday and Sunday, director Abhishek Sharma’s film might not register a double-digit collection, reported Bollywood Hungama. It might end its first week in the theaters with a collection of around Rs 60 crore.

Also read |Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Satyakam has Dharmendra giving his most actualised performance, shows how an honest person is a danger to himself

Despite the low figures, Ram Setu is proving to be the most successful Akshay Kumar film of 2022. It opened with Rs 15.25 crore. The actor previously starred in the back-to-back flops Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. He direct-to-digital release Cuttputlli also received negative reviews.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave Ram Setu a 1.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Done better, this could have been a film which posits opposing viewpoints, giving each the pulpit. But ‘Ram Setu’ is nothing but a pedestrian film, which is interested only in hammering home its message. It is also the kind of film in which a female scientist, having been dunked in sea water, and having emerged in a cave, gives off a very Raiders of the Lost Ark feel. With her pink lipstick intact.”

