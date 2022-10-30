Ram Setu box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure inches closer to Rs 50 cr mark, sees limited growth

The fifth day collections of Akshay Kumar’s latest Ram Setu stopped the film’s downward trend, as it collected Rs 7.25 crore net, taking its overall total to Rs 47.50 crore. According to a Box Office India report, the action-adventure, which released on October 25–a day after Diwali–saw good jump in bigger centres, but the growth in mass pockets remained ‘limited.’

Ram Setu’s Saturday collections were approximately 20% higher than Friday. The film is likely to see further jump on Sunday, finally crossing Rs 50 crore at the box office– a stunningly low figure for a film to release during the lucrative Diwali holiday period.

The film might close its first week in the theaters with collections under Rs 60 crore, with all eyes on Monday on how Ram Setu holds its ground, which doesn’t seem encouraging considering its single-digit collection as of now.

Ram Setu will also not be a saving grace for Akshay Kumar at the box office, as the star battles an underwhelming year, delivering consecutive duds with films like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. Ram Setu, however, is likely to become the highest Akshay Kumar grosser of the year, surpassing Samrat Prithviraj which had clocked in Rs 68 crore.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu clashed at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God, which featured Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave Ram Setu a 1.5-star rating.

In her review, she wrote, “Done better, this could have been a film which posits opposing viewpoints, giving each the pulpit. But ‘Ram Setu’ is nothing but a pedestrian film, which is interested only in hammering home its message. It is also the kind of film in which a female scientist, having been dunked in sea water, and having emerged in a cave, gives off a very Raiders of the Lost Ark feel. With her pink lipstick intact.”