Ram Setu box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar drama puts up a good fight against Thank God

Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu has put up a decent total on its opening day at the box office. According to early estimates, the film has minted Rs 15.25 crore on day one.

Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal tweeted out the figures, writing, “On Day1 Tuesday (Diwali Holiday) @akshaykumar #RamSetu collects Appox. ₹15.25Cr. NBOC India (sic).”

Ram Setu is said to have performed well in mass pockets like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Diwali factor has also helped its business, since the movie released a day after the festivities.

The collection figures will be a relief to the makers and Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar, as he hasn’t had a good year, with most of his releases tanking at the ticket counters, including the likes of Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj.

However, Ram Setu itself has not received the best reviews from film critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta writing in a section of her review, “Myth, religion, reality, belief: ‘Ram Setu’ takes all these elements, gives them a good shake, letting them settle where they will, and presents yet another Akshay Kumar film strictly embedded in the times we live in. Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar) is an archeologist who worships evidence-based science, and has no time for anyone, including his dear spouse (Nushrratt Bharuccha), a professor of literature, who is arrayed on the side of ‘vishwaas’.”