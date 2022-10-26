scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Ram Setu box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar drama puts up a good fight against Thank God

Ram Setu box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar film, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, is off to a good start.

akshay kumarAkshay Kumar in a still from Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu has put up a decent total on its opening day at the box office. According to early estimates, the film has minted Rs 15.25 crore on day one.

Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal tweeted out the figures, writing, “On Day1 Tuesday (Diwali Holiday) @akshaykumar #RamSetu collects Appox. ₹15.25Cr. NBOC India (sic).”

Ram Setu is said to have performed well in mass pockets like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Diwali factor has also helped its business, since the movie released a day after the festivities.

Also Read |Ram Setu review: Akshay Kumar’s film is all very Amar Chitra Katha without the story-telling skills

The collection figures will be a relief to the makers and Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar, as he hasn’t had a good year, with most of his releases tanking at the ticket counters, including the likes of Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...

However, Ram Setu itself has not received the best reviews from film critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta writing in a section of her review, “Myth, religion, reality, belief: ‘Ram Setu’ takes all these elements, gives them a good shake, letting them settle where they will, and presents yet another Akshay Kumar film strictly embedded in the times we live in. Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar) is an archeologist who worships evidence-based science, and has no time for anyone, including his dear spouse (Nushrratt Bharuccha), a professor of literature, who is arrayed on the side of ‘vishwaas’.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 08:52:45 am
Next Story

Thank God is not a leave-your-brains-home kind of comedy: Sidharth Malhotra

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, madhuri dixit, ajay devgn
Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement