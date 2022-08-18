Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s biggest flop of the year, earnings dropped by 85 percent since release

August 18, 2022 11:11:31 am
Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan has been rejected by the audience in a big way. The film’s fate was evident after it performed poorly during the extended holiday weekend but the massive drop in its box office collections during the weekdays has further sealed its fate. The Aanand L Rai film, which released on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, could manage to collect only Rs 1.25 crore on its seventh day, as per Bollywood Hungama.
The day 7 box office numbers are even lower than the Rs 1.58 crore that were reported on the sixth day. Akshay’s film opened with Rs 8.20 crore on the festival day, and the current status shows a drop of 85 percent. It was earlier reported that over 60 percent of the film’s shows were cancelled because of the decreasing footfalls.
As per latest reports, the tickets sold for Raksha Bandhan are even lesser than those sold for Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim, which was a pandemic release. The first week collection of the film currently stands at Rs 37.30 crore, and it is doubtful that the film will even cross teh lifetime collection of Akshay’s two previous flops. Samrat Prithviraj manage to earn Rs 68.05 crore, and Bachchhan Paandey, which released on Holi earned Rs 49.98 crore.
Raksha Bandhan released alongside Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which too has had a similar fate. While Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to mint more money than Akshay’s film, it is just underwhelming.
After Akshay Kumar’s third flop of the year, the actor is looking forward to the release of Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, OMG 2, the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru, Mission Cindrella and Gorkha.
