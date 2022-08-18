scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s biggest flop of the year, earnings dropped by 85 percent since release

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 7: Current trends suggest that Raksha Bandhan will be Akshay Kumar'sbiggest flop of the year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 11:11:31 am
raksha bandhan box officeRaksha Bandhan box office collection Day 7: The Akshay Kumar film has turned out to be his biggest flop of 2022.

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan has been rejected by the audience in a big way. The film’s fate was evident after it performed poorly during the extended holiday weekend but the massive drop in its box office collections during the weekdays has further sealed its fate. The Aanand L Rai film, which released on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, could manage to collect only Rs 1.25 crore on its seventh day, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The day 7 box office numbers are even lower than the Rs 1.58 crore that were reported on the sixth day. Akshay’s film opened with Rs 8.20 crore on the festival day, and the current status shows a drop of 85 percent. It was earlier reported that over 60 percent of the film’s shows were cancelled because of the decreasing footfalls.

In Premium |Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

As per latest reports, the tickets sold for Raksha Bandhan are even lesser than those sold for Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim, which was a pandemic release. The first week collection of the film currently stands at Rs 37.30 crore, and it is doubtful that the film will even cross teh lifetime collection of Akshay’s two previous flops. Samrat Prithviraj manage to earn Rs 68.05 crore, and Bachchhan Paandey, which released on Holi earned Rs 49.98 crore.

Raksha Bandhan released alongside Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which too has had a similar fate. While Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to mint more money than Akshay’s film, it is just underwhelming.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
Also Read |Taapsee Pannu: ‘Anurag Kashyap says I’ve to work with Rohit Shetty if I want to become a star’

After Akshay Kumar’s third flop of the year, the actor is looking forward to the release of Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, OMG 2, the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru, Mission Cindrella and Gorkha.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 11:11:31 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: 'Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Bengaluru woman who approached Delhi HC to stop friend's euthanasia withdraws petition

Bengaluru woman who approached Delhi HC to stop friend's euthanasia withdraws petition

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement