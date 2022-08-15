Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar-starrer’s weekend collection lesser than Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj

August 15, 2022 2:28:47 pm
Akshay Kumar’s latest release Raksha Bandhan has shown marginal increase at the box office. After earning Rs 21.11 crores in its first three days, the Aanand L Rai directorial minted Rs 7.05 crore on Sunday, which is more than eight percent of its previous day’s collection. After the weekend collection, the total day 4 earnings sum up to Rs 28.16 crore. However, the number is dismissive even when compared to Akshay’s last two theatrical releases — Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Both the films are considered box office duds.
On day four, the historical saga Prithviraj had done a business of Rs 44.40 cr, while the Kriti Sanon drama Bachchan Panadey had Rs 38.25 crore to its credit. Both these films did a total business of Rs 68.05 crore and Rs 49.98 crore, respectively. With Raksha Bandhan tanking at the box office, it marks a third consecutive flop for Akshay Kumar.
View this post on Instagram
Raksha Bandhan, just like its competition — Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha — has not found many takers. Made with a budget of close to 100 crore, the Akshay Kumar film had an underwhelming opening of Rs 8.20 crore, and since then has not shown any major growth. Trade analysts suggest that with the kind of numbers the film is making, it will be hard to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark in Indian market. They also believe that the ‘boycott calls’ for these Bollywood films has had an adverse affect on the box office numbers of both the films.
Subscriber Only Stories
Raksha Bandhan, which addresses the issue of dowry in India, received mixed reviews from movie critics. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
Latest News
UAE T20 league organisers hoping to minimise schedule clashes
Over 100 writers from India and the diaspora come together in an anthology to celebrate India at 75
Crowd goes berserk as Arijit Singh rides up on a Scooty in native town, singer to start free English coaching centre for underprivileged students
I-Day: Centre indulging in conspiracies to economically weaken states, says Telangana CM KCR
Prabhas’s Salaar release date out, film to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter
I-Day: DMK model embodies principles of secularism upheld by Mahatma Gandhi, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
‘Urge those who dream of independent Assam to return to discussion table’: Assam CM in I-Day speech
Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala parotta
Balanced New Zealand in good place for T20 World Cup bid: Glenn Phillips
Expert shares best foods for improved libido and sexual health
Rajinikanth to Yash, South film stars celebrate Independence Day 2022. See photos
In his Independence Day speech, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises nearly 20 lakh jobs