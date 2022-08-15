Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar-starrer’s weekend collection lesser than Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Raksha Bandhan has shown marginal increase at the box office. After earning Rs 21.11 crores in its first three days, the Aanand L Rai directorial minted Rs 7.05 crore on Sunday, which is more than eight percent of its previous day’s collection. After the weekend collection, the total day 4 earnings sum up to Rs 28.16 crore. However, the number is dismissive even when compared to Akshay’s last two theatrical releases — Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Both the films are considered box office duds.

On day four, the historical saga Prithviraj had done a business of Rs 44.40 cr, while the Kriti Sanon drama Bachchan Panadey had Rs 38.25 crore to its credit. Both these films did a total business of Rs 68.05 crore and Rs 49.98 crore, respectively. With Raksha Bandhan tanking at the box office, it marks a third consecutive flop for Akshay Kumar.

Raksha Bandhan, just like its competition — Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha — has not found many takers. Made with a budget of close to 100 crore, the Akshay Kumar film had an underwhelming opening of Rs 8.20 crore, and since then has not shown any major growth. Trade analysts suggest that with the kind of numbers the film is making, it will be hard to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark in Indian market. They also believe that the ‘boycott calls’ for these Bollywood films has had an adverse affect on the box office numbers of both the films.

Raksha Bandhan, which addresses the issue of dowry in India, received mixed reviews from movie critics. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.”