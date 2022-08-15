scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar-starrer’s weekend collection lesser than Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj

Raksha Bandhan box office day 4: After seeing a slight growth from the previous day, the Akshay Kumar starrer minted Rs 7.05 crore, taking the total to Rs 28.16 crore. Its failure marks Akshay's hattrick of flops.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 2:28:47 pm
Raksha BandhanAkshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan (Photo: Akshay/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Raksha Bandhan has shown marginal increase at the box office. After earning Rs 21.11 crores in its first three days, the Aanand L Rai directorial minted Rs 7.05 crore on Sunday, which is more than eight percent of its previous day’s collection. After the weekend collection, the total day 4 earnings sum up to Rs 28.16 crore. However, the number is dismissive even when compared to Akshay’s last two theatrical releases — Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Both the films are considered box office duds.

On day four, the historical saga Prithviraj had done a business of Rs 44.40 cr, while the Kriti Sanon drama Bachchan Panadey had Rs 38.25 crore to its credit. Both these films did a total business of Rs 68.05 crore and Rs 49.98 crore, respectively. With Raksha Bandhan tanking at the box office, it marks a third consecutive flop for Akshay Kumar.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar and his ever-increasing age gap with female co-stars, in numbers

 

Raksha Bandhan, just like its competition — Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha — has not found many takers. Made with a budget of close to 100 crore, the Akshay Kumar film had an underwhelming opening of Rs 8.20 crore, and since then has not shown any major growth. Trade analysts suggest that with the kind of numbers the film is making, it will be hard to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark in Indian market. They also believe that the ‘boycott calls’ for these Bollywood films has had an adverse affect on the box office numbers of both the films.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
Also Read |Akshay Kumar’s success in numbers: Can BellBottom continue his winning streak?

Raksha Bandhan, which addresses the issue of dowry in India, received mixed reviews from movie critics. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:28:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Premium
Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement