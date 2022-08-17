Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer tanks, over 60 percent shows cancelled on Tuesday

Actor Akshay Kumar‘s family drama Raksha Bandhan is not showing any signs of improvement at the box office. On the sixth day of the film’s release, director Aanand L Rai‘s film couldn’t even crack the Rs 2 crore mark. The negative buzz around the film has impacted its box office performance, even though it was released on a holiday.

According to Bollywood Hungama, 60 percent of the film’s shows were reduced on Tuesday, and it has only managed to earn a total of approximately Rs 1.35 to Rs 1.75 crore at the box office. The film will probably post lifetime collections of Rs 45 crore, which are bad enough to make it one of the biggest crashes at the box office in the last 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The movie had a slow start, earning Rs 8.20 cr on day one, Rs 6.40 cr on Friday, Rs 6.51 cr on Saturday, and Rs 7.05 crore on Sunday. The collections did not improve on Monday as well, with the box office closing at Rs 6.3 crore. Raksha Bandhan is the third flop at the box office this year for Akshay, who has already struggled with the poor performances of his earlier releases, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

The film’s poor performance hasn’t benefitted its box office rival Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan-starrer is also struggling, and is now expected to close its run with less than Rs 60 crore.

Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews from critics. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.”