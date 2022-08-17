Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer tanks, over 60 percent shows cancelled on Tuesday

Updated: August 17, 2022 9:36:59 am
Actor Akshay Kumar‘s family drama Raksha Bandhan is not showing any signs of improvement at the box office. On the sixth day of the film’s release, director Aanand L Rai‘s film couldn’t even crack the Rs 2 crore mark. The negative buzz around the film has impacted its box office performance, even though it was released on a holiday.
According to Bollywood Hungama, 60 percent of the film’s shows were reduced on Tuesday, and it has only managed to earn a total of approximately Rs 1.35 to Rs 1.75 crore at the box office. The film will probably post lifetime collections of Rs 45 crore, which are bad enough to make it one of the biggest crashes at the box office in the last 10 years.
View this post on Instagram
The movie had a slow start, earning Rs 8.20 cr on day one, Rs 6.40 cr on Friday, Rs 6.51 cr on Saturday, and Rs 7.05 crore on Sunday. The collections did not improve on Monday as well, with the box office closing at Rs 6.3 crore. Raksha Bandhan is the third flop at the box office this year for Akshay, who has already struggled with the poor performances of his earlier releases, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.
The film’s poor performance hasn’t benefitted its box office rival Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan-starrer is also struggling, and is now expected to close its run with less than Rs 60 crore.
Subscriber Only Stories
Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews from critics. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Lumpy skin disease: Union minister Rupala assures help to Punjab, Haryana
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex climbs over 100 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,850-mark
OK Google, get me a Coke: AI giant demos soda-fetching robots
OnePlus Nord Buds CE review: My new morning walk companion
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer tanks, over 60 percent shows cancelled on Tuesday
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga following curfew
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin ahead of Delhi visit
Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: 70 percent shows cancelled, Aamir Khan’s film expected to be removed from cinemas soon
Australia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban rule
Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J-K’s Shopian
‘Gym is her new court’: Trainer lauds Sania Mirza as tennis champ loses weight ‘she was struggling with’
Saudi woman sentenced to 34 years in prison for following, retweeting dissidents on Twitter