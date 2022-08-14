Raksha Bandhan Box Office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows minor growth, looks at 3rd non-starter after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj

August 14, 2022 9:26:57 am
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan, directed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai, released on August 11. Even after having a festive start, the film doesn’t seem to be attracting cinegoers to cinema halls. After poor performance at the box office on first two days, on Saturday too the film didn’t show much improvement, however, according to reports it showed a nominal growth of 8% as it collected Rs 6.75 crores to 7.25 crores. The total earnings of the film in the last three days has been Rs 21.60 crores, as per a Bollywood Hungama report.
The box office earnings of the film on the first two days was Rs 14.60 crores.
Raksha Bandhan, just like its competition — Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha — has not found favour with movie lovers. Experts say with the sort of earnings it is getting, it’ll make around Rs 50 crores as its life time business while it runs in theatres around the country.
Raksha Bandhan is also doing better in the rural pockets and tier three cities instead of metros, and doing better business in single screen theatres than multiplexes, with hardly any buzz in south India.
Raksha Bandhan marks a third consecutive flop for Akshay Kumar, after his Bachchhan Paanday and Samrat Prithviraj tanked at the box office. However, his first collaboration with Aanand L Rai, an extended cameo in Atrangi Re also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, was received warmly.
The film which addresses the issue of dowry in India, received mixed reviews from movie critics. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.”
