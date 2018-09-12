Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree earns Rs 88.82 crore

Rajkummar Rao’s film will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club. Rajkummar Rao’s film will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is maintaining its hold on the box office even in the second week. The film is consistent at the box office despite new releases. On Tuesday, the Amar Kaushik directorial minted Rs 3.22 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 88.82 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Stree maintains the momentum… Is ROCK-STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 88.82 cr. India biz.”

#Stree maintains the momentum… Is ROCK-STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 88.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2018

Stree is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore benchmark by the end of its second week. However, with Manmarziyaan releasing this Friday, the film’s business might get hampered.

With so much love showered on the film, the makers are planning for a sequel too. In an interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao said, “We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed.”

Rajkummar is at present shooting for Made In China, also starring Mouni Roy. He will appear in Mental Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut and has signed yet another project with Hansal Mehta, titled Turram Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd