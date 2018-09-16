Rajkummar Rao’s Stree joins the Rs 100 crore club

Stree is earning loads of money even as new releases are challenging its reign at the box office. Stree is earning loads of money even as new releases are challenging its reign at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree has entered the Rs 100 crore club. According to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has earned Rs 101.43 crore till now. The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and has been performing well since opening day. Before its release, Stree’s concurrent release Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was being considered the frontrunner. But with highly positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, Stree has emerged as the dark horse, while Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se crumbled. It is earning loads of money even as new releases are challenging its reign at the box office.

Stree is now the ninth film released this year that has made more than Rs 100 crore. Previously, Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Sanju, and Gold earned more than Rs 100 crore in 2018.

Taran Adarsh shared a post which read, “And #Stree hits a century… Crosses ₹ 💯 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 101.43 cr. India biz… This one’s a LOTTERY for its investors.”

And #Stree hits a century… Crosses ₹ 💯 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 101.43 cr. India biz… This one’s a LOTTERY for its investors. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2018

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars. She noted in her review, “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Khurrana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd