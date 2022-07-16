scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Rajkummar Rao’s HIT and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu fail to pull audience, get a ‘shaky’ start at box office

While Rajkummar Rao's Hit managed to earn a little over a crore, Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu has got an even slower start at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2022 1:16:11 pm
Shabaash Mithu and Hit: The First Case released this week in the theaters.

The two Bollywood releases of the week — Shabaash Mithu and Hit – The First Case have received a lacklustre response from the audience. Both the films have failed to pull audiences to the theaters. While Rajkummar Rao’s HIT managed to earn a little over a crore, Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu has got even slower start at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note… National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz… Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track… Fri ₹ 1.35 cr. #India biz.” The film’s first-day collection is just a little better than last week’s release Khuda Haafiz: Chapter ll – Agni Pariksha.

Also read |HIT The First Case movie review: Lacklustre film leaves Rajkummar Rao hanging

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film of the same name and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

Shabaash Mithu, which tells the story of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has got an opening of Rs 40 lakhs, as per Box Office India. The Taapsee-starrer has not received a good response from film critics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “Taapsee Pannu shines in a film that has no space for nuance. Director Srijit Mukerji ensures everything is underlined in this sports drama.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif turns 39: Birthday girl’s transformation through the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement