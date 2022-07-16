Rajkummar Rao’s HIT and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu fail to pull audience, get a ‘shaky’ start at box office

The two Bollywood releases of the week — Shabaash Mithu and Hit – The First Case have received a lacklustre response from the audience. Both the films have failed to pull audiences to the theaters. While Rajkummar Rao’s HIT managed to earn a little over a crore, Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu has got even slower start at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note… National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz… Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track… Fri ₹ 1.35 cr. #India biz.” The film’s first-day collection is just a little better than last week’s release Khuda Haafiz: Chapter ll – Agni Pariksha.

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film of the same name and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

Shabaash Mithu, which tells the story of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has got an opening of Rs 40 lakhs, as per Box Office India. The Taapsee-starrer has not received a good response from film critics.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “Taapsee Pannu shines in a film that has no space for nuance. Director Srijit Mukerji ensures everything is underlined in this sports drama.”