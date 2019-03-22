Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota box office collection Day 1: Radhika-Abhimanyu film to pick up pace

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, hit screens on March 21 on the occasion of Holi. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the action comedy is the launch pad of Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu.

The unique storyline of the film has received rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. The film’s plot revolves around Surya (Abhimanyu) who suffers from a rare disease – insensitivity to pain.

Talking about the inspiration behind Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, director Vasan had earlier told PTI, “A friend of mine told me about this kid who comes to a dentist and doesn’t ask for anesthesia. I got intrigued and then the whole process to know about his condition was started. Somehow while writing, this condition came in and it all merged with my martial arts love. This happened in 2015.”

The film was lauded at the 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and also grabbed the Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has shaped up quite well. Youngsters are relating to the trailer very well. The concept is being liked. It is being looked at as a tight release targeting only the youth. It is a specific targeted release, definitely not as wide as its counterpart Kesari.”

Despite rave reviews, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is expected to face stiff competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, which was also released on the same day.

However, the Vasan Bala directorial is expected to rake in good numbers at the box office.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota also features Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar among others in significant roles.