Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai box office: Salman Khan film completes one week, sees a drop

Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Eid, May 13, via a hybrid model where the audience could watch it on Zee’s digital platforms and in theatres across the world. In India, where theatres are closed as the country battles with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the film released in only three theatres. Zee5, the pay per view platform where the film started screening, crashed hours after the film’s release. Its spokesperson later said in a statement that 4.2 million views of the film were recorded on the opening day.

Salman Khan‘s films are considered to be the money-spinners at the box office. Radhe, however, released only in the North Eastern state of Tripura in just 3 theatres — 2 in Agartala (SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema) and one in Dharmanagar (SSR Dharmanagar). However, the film had a wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories including Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe.

According to a trade source, the overall first-weekend collection of Radhe in India was Rs 10,432 on day one (Thursday, May 13). The collections rose to around Rs 22,518 on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday saw collections around Rs 13,485 each, which brought the four-day weekend collection to around Rs. 59,920.

This film’s release coinciding with Eid holidays in Dubai and the rest of UAE saw Radhe performing well in the territory. According to a Box Office India report, Radhe has earned around $1.875 million (app Rs 13.7 crore). Most collections for this Salman Khan starrer came from the Gulf market, with UAE fetching $1m for the weekend, however, there was a drop in collection in UAE on Saturday.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ managed to earn decent figures in Australia also with a weekend collection of Rs 2.21 crore while the film earned around Rs 1.6 crore in USA after six days. The film also became the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in UK since the lockdown last year.

Talking about Radhe’s performance online, the Salman Khan starrer has become one of the most watched films on streaming platforms, it also became on of the worst rated films on IMDb with rating as low as 1.7.

Along with Salman Khan, the Prabhudeva directorial also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The films can be viewed on ZEE5 on its pay per view service ZEEPlex. Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.