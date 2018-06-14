Will Salman Khan’s Race 3 cross the box office collection of Saif Ali Khan’s Race and Race 2?

Will the box office collection of Race 3 surpass the lifetime collection of Race and Race 2? Will the box office collection of Race 3 surpass the lifetime collection of Race and Race 2?

The Race franchise has become bigger and better with Salman Khan headlining the third installment. Race 3, made on a budget of approximately Rs 150 crore, has already recovered its making cost, through the satellite deals of the film. Considering the charm of Salman which pulls people to theatres and the box office performance of his last release Tiger Zinda Hai, the film industry’s trade analysts have predicted an amazing opening for Race 3 at the ticket counters. Before we get to know if Remo D’Souza’s directorial will break some box office records in the coming days, we look back at how the previous two films have set the box office ablaze.

Also read | Race 3: Five reasons to watch Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer

Race: Rs 60.83 crore

The maverick filmmakers Abbas-Mustan directed an entertaining thriller Race back in 2008. The film starring Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy clicked with the Indian audience and it became the fourth biggest film of the year with a total collection of Rs 60.83 crore. The narrative of Saif Ali Khan’s film revolved around sibling rivalry, betrayal in love and passion for earning money. The two songs of the film “Pehli Nazar Mein” and “Zara Zara Touch Me” went on to become chartbusters. Overall, the film received a mixed response from Bollywood buffs and the one actor who stood out from the rest was Anil Kapoor.

Race 2: Rs 100.45 crore

Five years after the success of the first film in the Race series, producer Ramesh Taurani and director duo Abbas-Mustan came up with Race 2 in the year 2013. This time, the cast of the film had new additions including Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor reprised their roles of Ranvir Singh and Robert D’Costa. Being a typical Abbas-Mustan film, the movie didn’t impress the film critics enough but being a complete Bollywood masala entertainer, it minted money. It made it to the coveted Rs 100 crore club and the total collection of the film stands at Rs 100.45 crore. On its opening day, the film made Rs 15.12 crore and the opening weekend collection of Rs 51.35 crore paved the way for the thriller being a blockbuster hit.

Now, whether the Salman Khan factor will add up to the earnings of the franchise film or not will be known on June 15 when it hits the theatres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd