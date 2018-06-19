Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan’s film inches towards Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan’s fever takes over the globe. Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan’s fever takes over the globe.

Salman Khan’s film Race 3 is unstoppable. The film, which hit screens on June 15, is giving all sorts of reasons for the star cast to celebrate. The Remo D’Souza directorial had already crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. But interestingly, the Salman fever is high not only in India but across the globe. The film has minted Rs 181.32 crore worldwide over the first weekend and is cruising towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

A source shared, “#Race3 races ahead at the global box office, mints 181.32 Cr worldwide gross over the first weekend. @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza.”

Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, earned Rs 39.16 crore on Sunday and thus took its total collection to an amazing Rs 106.47 crore. Race has become the fourth Salman Khan starrer to register such a huge number at the box office within its opening weekend. His films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan also share the record of making Rs 100 crore at the box office within the first three days of their release.

Race 3 had opened its account at Rs 29.17 crore, becoming the second highest opener of 2018 after Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat.

The film is expected to sail through the week largely unchallenged.

