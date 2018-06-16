Afer Race 3 gets a grand opening, here’s looking back at opening day collections of Salman Khan’s Eid releases

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has earned Rs 29.17 crore on day one. Salman Khan’s Race 3 has earned Rs 29.17 crore on day one.

Releasing his films on the festival of Eid became a custom for Salman Khan with the 2009 film Wanted. Since then, the actor has been maximising the profit of his movies by releasing his films on this festival. Be it Dabangg, Kick or Bajrangi Bhaijaan, all ‘Bhai’ films have cashed in the festival holiday. His latest release Race 3 is no different. Friday became a double bonanza for Salman Khan fans as they celebrated the festival of Eid with the release of the Remo D’Souza directorial. Khan’s craze among his fans and the holiday of Eid pulled the audience to the theaters and it collected an impressive Rs 29.17 crore on the first day of its release. The multi-starrer became the highest opening day earner of 2018, a place held by Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 since March.

The box office aficionados have already predicted that Race 3 will shatter box office records and will enter the 100-crore club on its first weekend itself. Before the movie inches towards the blockbuster status, here’s looking back at how Salman’s other Eid releases opened at the ticket counters in the previous years.

1. Dabangg (2010)

Salman Khan’s act of Chulbul Pandey in the Arbaaz Khan production left his fans cheering for him. The film which marked the entry of Sonakshi Sinha in the world of Hindi cinema earned Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day and swiftly entered the coveted 100-crore club. It earned Rs 138.88 crore during its runtime in the theaters. The film was supported by a good cast including actors like Mahesh Manjrekar and Sonu Sood. Producer Arbaaz Khan also acted in the movie.

2. Bodyguard (2011)

The romantic drama packed with Salman Khan’s action sequences released around Eid in the year 2011. Salman essayed the role of Kareena Kapoor’s Bodyguard Lovely Singh and Raj Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Hazel Keech played pivotal roles in the movie. At that time the Atul Agnihotri production broke many box office records and became the highest opening day grosser with a collection of Rs 21.60 crore. Its total collection stands at Rs 148.86 crore.

3. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Kabir Khan’s spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger made Salman conquer the space of action movies in Bollywood. His act of a RAW agent opposite Katrina Kaif took to his fandom to new heights and the film went on to become one of Salman’s best work. The movie opened with a collection of Rs 32.93 crore on day one and ended up minting Rs 198.78 crore at the box office. The success of the film prompted the makers to make its sequel. In 2017, the sequel of the film Tiger Zinda Hai released and created a storm at the box office.

4.Kick (2014)

Known for delivering a hit every year, Salman Khan came up with Kick in 2014 also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film with Rs 26.40 crore in its kitty on day one became the biggest Bollywood grosser of the year 2014. Its domestic collection stands at Rs 231.85 crore. Kick was a remake of the hit 2009 Telegu film of the same name and the screenplay for the Hindi version was adapted by Chetan Bhagat and Sajid Nadiadwala.

5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Setting a new benchmark in the industry, Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a smashing entry at the box office with a collection of Rs 27.25 crore on its opening day. Salman’s innocent act as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi and Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra’s silent act attracted a huge crowd to the theaters. Also starring Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film went on to become Salman’s first film to hit a triple century. It earned a total amount of Rs 320.34 crore.

6. Sultan (2016)

Fitting the Salman Khan spectacle, Sultan, a film by Ali Abbas Zafar set the box office ablaze. The film opened with Rs 36.54 crore in its kitty on opening day. Not just India, the movie destroyed box office records all across the world. Sultan was released on 4,500 screens in India and 1,100 screens in the rest of the world. As reported by the box office aggregators then, the film had the highest advance booking ever, the biggest pre-Eid opening day box office, was the fastest to cross Rs 150 and Rs 175 net crore (five days), boasted the biggest opening in Yash Raj history and was first movie to gross Rs 345 crore worldwide on an opening weekend. It scored a triple century at the box office with a collection of Rs 300.45 crore.

7. Tubelight (2017)

Despite not being one of the best works of Salman Khan, the festive mood of Eid added Rs 21.15 crore to the collection of Tubelight on Day 1. But the period drama directed by Kabir Khan flickered at the box office and the film had to settle with Rs 119.26 crore as its total domestic earnings.

With so many records written on his name, with Race 3, is another record waiting to be broken?

