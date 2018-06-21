How Race 3 is faring against the first week box office collection of last five Salman Khan films

Race 3 is almost at the Rs 150 crore mark and it looks like the film’s glorious run will continue for the next few days as well. Race 3 is almost at the Rs 150 crore mark and it looks like the film’s glorious run will continue for the next few days as well.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 released on June 15 and made the most out of the festival weekend in terms of box office collections. The film opened at Rs 29.17 crore and became the highest Hindi film opener of 2018. The film has been earning big bucks at the box office since then. In the first six days, Race 3 has earned Rs 142.01 crore and it looks like the film will cross the Rs 150 crore mark on its seventh day. With no big Hindi film releases this Friday, the Salman Khan starrer will possibly continue its glorious run at the box office in the second week as well.

Here’s what Salman Khan’s last five films made at the box office in the first week.

1. Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 206.04 crore

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai was roaring at the box office. Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai was roaring at the box office.

This 2017 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film was a massive hit. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film was action packed and saw Salman playing Tiger after the much popular Ek Tha Tiger. In the first week, the film managed to earn Rs 206.04 crore.

Also Read | Race 3 box office collection day 6: The Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 142.01 crore

2. Tubelight – Rs 106.86 crore

This Salman Khan film had a great run at the box office during the first week. This Salman Khan film had a great run at the box office during the first week.

Tubelight was a disappointment for Salman Khan fans. This Kabir Khan directorial managed to earn Rs 106.86 crore in the first week but the collection drastically after the first week.

3. Sultan – Rs 229.16 crore

Salman Khan will reunite with Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar for his upcoming film Bharat. Salman Khan will reunite with Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar for his upcoming film Bharat.

Starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, this sports drama had Salman playing the character of a Haryanvi wrestler. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film earned Rs 229.16 crore in the first week.

4. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 172.82 crore

This family drama starring Salman Khan gave some popular dance numbers. This family drama starring Salman Khan gave some popular dance numbers.

Salman collaborated with Sooraj Barjatya after Hum Saath Saath Hain and this reunion drew many fans to theatres. Also starring S2onam Kapoor, this family drama earned Rs 172.82 crore in the first week.

5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 184.62 crore

Not just India, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned big bucks at the Chinese box office as well. Not just India, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned big bucks at the Chinese box office as well.

Loved by fans and critics alike, this Salman Khan film was even loved by his staunch haters. In the first week, this Kabir Khan directorial earned Rs 184.62 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd