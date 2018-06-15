Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Race 3 box office prediction: Salman Khan and Bobby Deol film to earn Rs 30 crore on day 1

Race 3 is riding high on expectations with an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol among others. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 12:45:47 pm
race 3 box office prediction Race 3 box office prediction: Salman Khan film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend.
Related News

Salman Khan has been the undisputed king of the box office for a long time now. The collection of his last five films at the ticket counters is proof of him being a phenomenon in the world of Hindi cinema. And, now with Race 3, the trade gurus are expecting no less from the Sultan of Bollywood. Also, with stars like Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among others leading the third film of the Race franchise, it is expected to open to smashing box office numbers.

Trade analyst Girish Johar believes that Salman’s charm is already working on his fans and the action-thriller might break some box office records in its initial days. Talking to indianexpress.com, Johar said, “Eid hasn’t been announced as of now still Salman’s charm is working on his fans. Also, Anil Kapoor has left the audience excited for the film and Race 3 is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on its opening day.” He also predicted that the film which has got more than 3500 screens will touch 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself.

Also read | Five reasons to watch Salman Khan’s Race 3

The previous two films in the franchise raked in moolah and went on to become blockbuster hits. Race, released in the year 2008, made a total collection of Rs 60.83 crore and 2013 release Race 2 entered the coveted 100 crore club. It earned Rs 100.45 crore.

Read the news in Bengali

On being asked if Race 3 will surpass the opening records of Salman’s last release Tiger Zinda Hai, Johar said, “It cannot be said as the advance booking for the Ali Abbas Zafar film began much before the release of the film but bookings for Race 3 have just begun.” Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 34.10 crore on day one.

However, this seems to be a golden time for all Salman Khan fans. While Race 3 has hit the screens today, the audience witnessed him spilling his charm in the recently released teasers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and his home production Loveratri.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now