Race 3 worldwide box office collection: Salman Khan starrer mints Rs 276.86 crore

Race 3 has been breaking records ever since it hit theatres. After crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in India, the Salman Khan starrer has crossed the Rs 270 mark worldwide. The latest worldwide earnings of the Remo D’Souza directorial stands at Rs 276.86 crore.

On its opening day itself, Race 3, also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, had begun breaking records. It became the highest opening Bollywood film of the year with Rs 29.17 crore earnings. The film also crossed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide within a week.

Salman Khan recently took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting Race 3. He wrote on Twitter, “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.”

I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.https://t.co/5Yd2Dhkywp #Race3InCinemas — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2018

Well into the second week, Race 3 has shown no signs of stopping. The appeal of the popular Race franchise is complementing the huge audience that always accompanies a Salman Khan film. Race 3’s domination of the box office is expected to continue until Ranbir Kapoor film’s Sanju hits theatres. Till then, Race 3 will almost certainly enjoy uninterrupted theatrical run. Nobody would be surprised when the film crosses the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide soon.

