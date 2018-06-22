Race 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sailing through untroubled waters

Race 3 box office collection day 8: In just a week of its release, this Salman Khan film has broken several records. Race 3 box office collection day 8: In just a week of its release, this Salman Khan film has broken several records.

Race 3 box office collection day 8: Race 3 enters its second week today and it is almost guaranteed to rule this week too. The film has been a mammoth success at the box office, grossing almost Rs 150 crore in a week. Its exact earnings stand at Rs 148.05 crore. The film stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Remo D’Souza has helmed Race 3.

In just a week of its theatrical run, Race 3 has broken several box office records. It is a Salman Khan film, after all. On its opening day itself, Race 3 became the biggest Bollywood opener this year. It is also one of the biggest Salman Khan films ever, and that is saying something.

Salman Khan earlier today took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting Race 3. He wrote on Twitter, “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.”

Bobby Deol had earlier said, “I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially.”

Race 3 has absolutely no competition this week. It is expected to dominate the box office in the coming week until Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju hits theatres.

