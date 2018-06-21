Race 3 box office collection day 7: The Salman Khan film nears the Rs 150 crore mark

Race 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan has worked his magic at the ticket counters once again. Race 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan has worked his magic at the ticket counters once again.

Race 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is minting money at the box office. The film opened big with Rs 29.17 crore at the box office and has since maintained its momentum. With every passing day, this Remo D’Souza directorial continues to ring in even more money.

In the first six days since its release, Race 3 has already earned Rs 142.01 crore at the box office and it looks like the journey ahead won’t be much difficult for this film. Even though Race 3 has received harsh reviews from critics, the glory of Salman Khan is drawing in all the Bhai fans.

Sharing the latest box office figures, a source close to the film said, “Race 3 mints Rs 9.25 crore on Day 6, which was a working Wednesday. In just 6 days, the film has collected a total of Rs 142.01 crore, looking to cross Rs 150 crore within a week.”

The next big Hindi film release is Sanju, which hits screens on29, and until then Race 3 has another week where it will sail without any major competition.

Talking about the box office performance of Race 3, Bobby Deol earlier said, “I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially.”

The first two films of the Race franchise starred Saif Ali Khan but after the success of Race 3, it looks like the franchise now belongs to Salman Khan. And while the earlier two films were directed by duo Abbas-Mustan, the third film was helmed by Remo D’Souza.

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Anil Kapoor.

