Race 3 box office collection day 6: The Salman Khan magic continues at the ticket counters

Salman Khan has worked his magic at the box office again. With the release of Race 3, Salman has once again shown that no one knows the key to box office success better than him. Within just first five, the film managed to earn Rs 132.76 crore. The film released during the Eid weekend and opened at Rs 29.17 crore. Race 3 entered the coveted 100 crore club in just 3 days of its release.

It is yet to be seen if the film will continue to work its magic at the box office during its second weekend. With no Hindi film releases this Friday, it looks like the box office figures will keep rising for this Salman Khan starrer.

#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018

Talking about the success of Race 3, Bobby Deol said, “I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially.”

He added, “My smile is not going away. I am very happy. People have given so much love to the film and accepted it wholeheartedly. Touchwood! I just want to keep doing more such films and I hope people keep liking my work.”

Race 3 will possibly have a sequel as well but no official announcement has been made about the same yet. The film stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Salim and Freddy Daruwala.

