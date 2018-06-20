Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Race 3 box office collection day 6: The Salman Khan magic continues at the ticket counters

Race 3 box office collection day 6: This Salman Khan film has already earned Rs 132.76 crore at the box office in the first five days. With no big Hindi film releases this weekend, it looks like Race 3 will continue its glorious run at the box office.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 6:36:32 pm
race 3 box office Race 3 box office collection day 6: This Salman Khan film is continuing to earn the big bucks.
Related News

Salman Khan has worked his magic at the box office again. With the release of Race 3, Salman has once again shown that no one knows the key to box office success better than him. Within just first five, the film managed to earn Rs 132.76 crore. The film released during the Eid weekend and opened at Rs 29.17 crore. Race 3 entered the coveted 100 crore club in just 3 days of its release.

It is yet to be seen if the film will continue to work its magic at the box office during its second weekend. With no Hindi film releases this Friday, it looks like the box office figures will keep rising for this Salman Khan starrer.

Talking about the success of Race 3, Bobby Deol said, “I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially.”

Also Read | Race 3 movie review: The Salman Khan starrer is scattershot snoozefest

He added, “My smile is not going away. I am very happy. People have given so much love to the film and accepted it wholeheartedly. Touchwood! I just want to keep doing more such films and I hope people keep liking my work.”

Race 3 will possibly have a sequel as well but no official announcement has been made about the same yet. The film stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Salim and Freddy Daruwala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now