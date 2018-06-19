Race 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film begins week on a strong note

Race 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film had a great start to the week. Race 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film had a great start to the week.

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer Race 3 has begun its week on a relatively strong note, taking home Rs 14.24 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 120.71 crore in just four days. The Remo D’Souza directorial, also starring Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, may have received poor reviews but when has that affected a Salman Khan film? Or a Race film, for that matter?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures earlier today. “#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz,” Taran said via Twitter.

#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018

Salman Khan joins the Race franchise with Race 3. The film, like many of his films released on Eid, is one of the biggest films this year already. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review of the film. She said, “Race 3 is nothing but a recycled bin of too many car chases, explosions, buffed up characters strutting in slo-mo, and wilted lines. The same character who had a ‘bad feeling’, also uses the word ‘so tacky’. Well, what else would you call a film which doesn’t do justice to its finest asset, Anil Kapoor? The superbly fit Kapoor is a left-over from the previous Race flicks, and he was an absolute hoot in both.”

