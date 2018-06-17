Race 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film is making quick work of the competition

Race 3 box office collection day 3: This Salman Khan film had opened its account at Rs 29.17 crore. Race 3 box office collection day 3: This Salman Khan film had opened its account at Rs 29.17 crore.

Race 3 got a massive jump on the second day of its theatrical run, earning Rs 38.14 crore and thus taking its total collection to an amazing Rs 67.31 crore. The Remo D’Souza directorial, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, had opened its account at Rs 29.17 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He said, “#Race3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Sat]… #Eid festivities give MASSIVE BOOST to its biz… Day 3 [Sun] should score BIG NUMBERS yet again… ₹ 100 cr+ weekend on the cards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr. Total: ₹ 67.31 cr. India biz.”

Race 3 is making quick work of whatever little competition it has. Both Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu seem to be on their way out. Race 3 is the third film in the Race franchise that began in 2008. The first two films in the franchise were directed by Abbas-Mustan.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review of the film. In her 1.5 star review, she said, “Race 3 is nothing but a recycled bin of too many car chases, explosions, buffed up characters strutting in slo-mo, and wilted lines. The same character who had a ‘bad feeling’, also uses the word ‘so tacky’. Well, what else would you call a film which doesn’t do justice to its finest asset, Anil Kapoor? The superbly fit Kapoor is a left-over from the previous Race flicks, and he was an absolute hoot in both.”

Amazingly, Race 3 will not have any major competition until Sanju hits theatres on June 29. That’s a good two-week head start for the film. On Sunday, the film has every chance of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

