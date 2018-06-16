Race 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film demolishes the competition

Race 3 box office collection day 2: This Salman Khan film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark over its opening weekend. Race 3 box office collection day 2: This Salman Khan film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark over its opening weekend.

Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3, as expected, opened to a record Rs 29.17 crore, and climbed to the top in the list of top Bollywood openers this year. The film, featuring a star-cast with names like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, is the third iteration in the action-thriller franchise Race. In the film, Salman Khan replaces Saif Ali Khan as the primary male lead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz… With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS,” he said.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review of the film. She noted in her 1.5 star review, “Race 3 is nothing but a recycled bin of too many car chases, explosions, buffed up characters strutting in slo-mo, and wilted lines. The same character who had a ‘bad feeling’, also uses the word ‘so tacky’. Well, what else would you call a film which doesn’t do justice to its finest asset, Anil Kapoor? The superbly fit Kapoor is a left-over from the previous Race flicks, and he was an absolute hoot in both.”

The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. The collections will surely see a jump today and tomorrow. The other big films running in theatres like Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu suddenly do not look like threats. Race 3’s arrival has made life difficult for those films. This action-thriller film is expected to rule the box office for the foreseeable future.

