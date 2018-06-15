Race 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film to have an explosive opening

Race 3 box office collection day 1: This Salman Khan film is expected to earn around Rs 30 crore on its opening day. Race 3 box office collection day 1: This Salman Khan film is expected to earn around Rs 30 crore on its opening day.

Race 3 hit theatres today amid much fanfare that always accompanies a Salman Khan film. And Race 3 is anyway no ordinary film, it is an iteration in a popular action-thriller franchise – Race. Ten years after the first Race hit theatres, the third film in the series comes loaded with big stars like Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and others.

Releasing on the joyous occasion of Eid, the Remo D’Souza directorial should earn around Rs 30 crore on the first day. Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier said, “Eid hasn’t been announced as of now still Salman’s charm is working on his fans. Also, Anil Kapoor has left the audience excited for the film and Race 3 is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on its opening day,” he said. He also predicted that the film should cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the opening weekend. Race 3 is releasing on 3500 screens.

When asked if Race 3 will be able to best Salman’s last film Tiger Zinda Hai, Johar said, “It cannot be said as the advance booking for the Ali Abbas Zafar film began much before the release of the film but bookings for Race 3 have just begun.”

The record for the highest opener this year goes to Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War at Rs 31.3 crore. Race 3 has a good chance at beating the Marvel tentpole superhero film.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review of the film, noting, “Race 3 is nothing but a recycled bin of too many car chases, explosions, buffed up characters strutting in slo-mo, and wilted lines. The same character who had a ‘bad feeling’, also uses the word ‘so tacky’. Well, what else would you call a film which doesn’t do justice to its finest asset, Anil Kapoor? The superbly fit Kapoor is a left-over from the previous Race flicks, and he was an absolute hoot in both.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd