Race 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan starrer will stay strong through the weekdays

Within three days of its release, Race 3 has entered the coveted 100 crore club. The film has become the fourth Salman Khan starrer to register such a huge number at the box office within its opening weekend.

Salman’s films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrani Bhaijaan and Sultan also share the record of making Rs 100 crore at the box office within first three days of their release. The film will now face the wrath of weekdays but it seems Salman Khan’s superstardom will not let the film slow down in the box office race. Also, Race 3 will not have any major competition until Sanju hits theatres on June 29.

The Remo D’Souza directorial had opened its account at Rs 29.17 crore, becoming the second highest opener of 2018 after Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat. It showed good growth on Saturday and Sunday earning Rs 38.14 crore and 39.16 crore, respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He said, “And #Race3 scores a CENTURY… Crosses 💯 cr… Fourth Salman starrer to collect ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: ₹ 106.47 cr. India biz.”

Race 3 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta panned the Remo D’souza directorial. In her review, she mentioned, “Race 3 is a crawl. It’s left to Salman to come to the rescue, and he does his thing, but that thing, or those things, are now so jaded that even his fervent fans, sitting ahead of me, couldn’t bring themselves to cheer.”

“At two and a half hours, it is a scattershot snoozefest, perking up only when Salman Khan shows up,” she continued.

Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

