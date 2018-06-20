Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt’s film crosses Rs 200 crore benchmark worldwide

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s film Raazi is having a good run in the theaters. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s film Raazi is having a good run in the theaters.

2018 has been a good year for Bollywood films until now in terms of box office numbers. The list of movies entering the 100 crore club is on the rise. Also, female-centric movies are clear winners as they continue their winning streak at the ticket counters. Padmaavat, Hichki, Raazi and Veere Di Wedding, all have had a good run. While Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi has already earned over Rs 100 crore in the domestic market, it recently crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The film’s global box office collection was shared by producer Karan Johar on his official Twitter handle. He tweeted, “A PROUD FILM!!! 207 crores GROSS WORLDWIDE!”. Alia’s Raazi became the first female-led film in the last five years to have more than Rs 100 crore in its kitty. In the Indian market, it has earned Rs 122.07 crore.

Raazi which had a slow start (Rs 7.53 crore on opening day) at the box office defied all expectations. A positive word of mouth helped the film grow and become one of the top earners of 2018. An adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma. It was appreciated by critics for not showing Pakistan in a bad light despite it being a story set during the period of India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Raazi which released on May 11 is still having a successful run in the theatres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd