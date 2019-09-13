Prabhas starrer Saaho mints Rs 424 crore worldwide

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has had two humongous weeks. The Sujeeth directorial evoked mixed critical reception, but when it comes to box office collections, it has been a winner right from the beginning.

Until now, Saaho has minted over Rs 424 crore at the worldwide box office.

The official Twitter handle of Saaho makers UV Creations tweeted, “From Unstoppable to now Unbeatable!!! #SAAHO has set the BO on fire! Collects 424Cr+ in 2 weeks worldwide.”

From Unstoppable to now Unbeatable!!! #SAAHO has set the BO on fire!🔥

Collects 424Cr+ in 2 weeks worldwide 💥💥💥 Book tickets here : https://t.co/3g8zydBuXu #SaahoInCinemas pic.twitter.com/yyMcW1HPH5 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) September 13, 2019

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Saaho 1.5 stars. In her review, Shubhra wrote, “Characters come and go, whizzing past us so fast that we never feel invested. Cars are blown up like there’s no tomorrow. Growling men show up with bazookas. A Roman-style arena, complete with a duel, is conjured up (don’t ask). Clearly, those responsible for the plot (what’s that) believe that if they throw everything at us, some of it will stick.”

“Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. What’s also nice is that his distinctly South Indian accent is not hidden in the dubbed version: our heroes are finally pan-Indian. When he is being easy and light are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise. And also when Chunky Panday gets off a few good lines, and delivers them with the ease of a veteran,” she added.