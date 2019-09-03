Saaho box office collection Day 4: Prabhas starrer is unstoppable

Prabhas starrer Saaho seems unstoppable. After earning a whopping Rs 24.40 crore on its opening day, the Hindi version of the film has minted Rs 79.08 crore after a mere three days of its run.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures and wrote, “#Saaho sets the BO on fire. Shows big gains on Day 3… Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend… North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.”

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles.

Not only in Hindi, Saaho has been on a money-minting spree in other languages as well.

Saaho makers UV creations took to Twitter to share the worldwide box office figures of the film. “The Box-Office BANG continues. #Saaho collects whopping 294 Cr+ gross in 3 days worldwide!” the tweet read.