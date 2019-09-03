Saaho box office collection Day 4: Prabhas starrer is unstoppable
Saaho box office collection Day 4: The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor film has collected an impressive Rs 294 crore worldwide till now.
Prabhas starrer Saaho seems unstoppable. After earning a whopping Rs 24.40 crore on its opening day, the Hindi version of the film has minted Rs 79.08 crore after a mere three days of its run.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures and wrote, “#Saaho sets the BO on fire. Shows big gains on Day 3… Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend… North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.”
The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles.
Not only in Hindi, Saaho has been on a money-minting spree in other languages as well.
Saaho makers UV creations took to Twitter to share the worldwide box office figures of the film. “The Box-Office BANG continues. #Saaho collects whopping 294 Cr+ gross in 3 days worldwide!” the tweet read.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Prabhas starrer Saaho.
'Grateful to hear all your love towards the background score'
Ghibran wrote on Twitter, "Thanks for the support towards #Saaho! Thank you for the humongous box office collection. Grateful to hear all your love towards the background score."
Saaho earns Rs 14 crore on Monday?
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, "#Saaho Hindi has a solid Monday. Early estimates for Monday is 14 crs. All India Nett. Hindi 4 days Total nett is around 94 crs."
In her review, Shubhra wrote, "Characters come and go, whizzing past us so fast that we never feel invested. Cars are blown up like there’s no tomorrow. Growling men show up with bazookas. A Roman-style arena, complete with a duel, is conjured up (don’t ask). Clearly, those responsible for the plot (what’s that) believe that if they throw everything at us, some of it will stick."
"Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. What’s also nice is that his distinctly South Indian accent is not hidden in the dubbed version: our heroes are finally pan-Indian. When he is being easy and light are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise. And also when Chunky Panday gets off a few good lines, and delivers them with the ease of a veteran," she added.
'Grateful to hear all your love towards the background score'
Ghibran wrote on Twitter, "Thanks for the support towards #Saaho! Thank you for the humongous box office collection. Grateful to hear all your love towards the background score."
Saaho earns Rs 14 crore on Monday?
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, "#Saaho Hindi has a solid Monday. Early estimates for Monday is 14 crs. All India Nett. Hindi 4 days Total nett is around 94 crs."