PM Narendra Modi box office collection Day 2: Vivek Oberoi starrer off to a slow start

PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi, had a slow start at the box office. It earned Rs 2.88 crore on the opening day.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s box office figures earlier. He wrote, “#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed… Evening shows witnessed better occupancy… Fri ₹ 2.88 cr. India biz.”

The film has been in controversy ever since it was announced. It was also postponed twice as the film was initially supposed to release on April 5.

PM Narendra Modi has received mixed reviews.

Advertising

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 2 star review, “In keeping with its tone and tenor, the film is completely reverential towards its subject, projecting him as noble and sacrificial and wise beyond his years even when very young, whose love for his own ‘ba’ (Wahab) is never more than the love he has for Bharat Mata. The Opposition is shown as weak and venal (Manmohan Singh doesn’t have a single speaking moment, only keeping ‘maun’); a corrupt businessman (Narayanan) is shown to be in cahoots with a complicit journalist (Kumar) as they plot Modi’s downfall; Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and their cohorts come off as ineffective hand-wringers.”

She added, “Even his own party colleagues, except perhaps for Vajpayee, are ciphers, as he cuts an inexorable swathe towards the top post. Boman Irani as the legendary Parsi industrialist who brought Tata Motors to Gujarat, having exited Bengal, comes off more visible than the former Prime Minister who had such a big hand in Modi being able to get to where he finally did.”