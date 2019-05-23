PM Narendra Modi box office prediction: Vivek Oberoi starrer to mint Rs 2 crore on Day 1

This week, movie buffs get to choose between spy thriller India’s Most Wanted and biopic PM Narendra Modi. While Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted looks promising, the biopic on the Indian prime minister starring Vivek Oberoi has also intrigued the audience.

However, the Omung Kumar directorial has been affected by a delay in its release and all the controversies surrounding it.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The buzz around PM Narendra Modi has died down a bit. Earlier, the talk about the movie was more concentrated towards a political agenda and now you see at it purely as a biopic of a political leader. So, I peg it’s opening day collection somewhere around Rs 2 crore.”

Commenting on what might work in favour of the movie, Johar added, “Vivek Oberoi who is a very good actor is toplining the movie and Omung Kumar is a fantastic director. Also, if Modiji comes back as the PM of the country for his second term, I think that will also give some edge to the box office collection of the film for sure. If he wins, the Modi supporters might celebrate it by watching the movie. So that factor might come into play.”

The release of PM Narendra Modi was stalled by the Election Commission just a day before its original release date for violating the Model Code of Conduct. It was scheduled to hit the screens on April 5 and was later postponed to April 11. Central Board of Film Certification issued a ‘U’ certificate to the movie.

Oberoi was disappointed with the action of the EC and told indianexpress.com, “It was the worst feeling in the world. It was like a movie’s anti-climax. The prints were sent globally and we were releasing the film on April 11. But on the night of April 10, we got a notice from the Election Commission which had a whole new stance. They suddenly took a really strong stance against us. It was really painful to see the disappointment on the faces of the youngsters who worked so hard for the film.”

PM Narendra Modi, produced by Sandip Ssingh, traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.