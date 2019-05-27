PM Narendra Modi box office collection Day 3: Vivek Oberoi starrer is exceeding expectations

PM Narendra Modi is a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi. The film opened with Rs 2.88 crore and earned Rs 3.76 crore on the second day, beating expectations. Its total stands at Rs 6.64 crore. It is directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, and Anand Pandit.

PM Narendra Modi chronicles the life of Modi from his childhood to becoming the prime minister through a historic mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The film has courted controversy ever since the first look of Vivek as Modi was released. Opposition parties have accused the film of being a propaganda piece funded by the BJP to aid Modi in the recently concluded general elections.

The Election Commission put a stay on the film’s release and it finally saw the light of the day on May 24.

PM Narendra Modi has divided critics.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 2 star review, “In keeping with its tone and tenor, the film is completely reverential towards its subject, projecting him as noble and sacrificial and wise beyond his years even when very young, whose love for his own ‘ba’ (Wahab) is never more than the love he has for Bharat Mata. The Opposition is shown as weak and venal (Manmohan Singh doesn’t have a single speaking moment, only keeping ‘maun’); a corrupt businessman (Narayanan) is shown to be in cahoots with a complicit journalist (Kumar) as they plot Modi’s downfall; Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and their cohorts come off as ineffective hand-wringers.”

She added, “Even his own party colleagues, except perhaps for Vajpayee, are ciphers, as he cuts an inexorable swathe towards the top post. Boman Irani as the legendary Parsi industrialist who brought Tata Motors to Gujarat, having exited Bengal, comes off more visible than the former Prime Minister who had such a big hand in Modi being able to get to where he finally did.”