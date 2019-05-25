PM Narendra Modi box office collection Day 1: Will election results boost this Vivek Oberoi film?

Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi released alongside Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted on Friday. The film is directed by Omung Kumar. It was initially slated to be released on April 5 before being postponed to April 11. Its release was further stalled by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “The buzz around PM Narendra Modi has died down a bit. Earlier, the talk about the movie was more concentrated towards a political agenda and now you see at it purely as a biopic of a political leader. So, I peg it’s opening day collection somewhere around Rs 2 crore.”

He added, “Vivek Oberoi who is a very good actor is toplining the movie and Omung Kumar is a fantastic director. Also, if Modiji comes back as the PM of the country for his second term, I think that will also give some edge to the box office collection of the film for sure. If he wins, the Modi supporters might celebrate it by watching the movie. So that factor might come into play.”

PM Narendra Modi was called a propaganda film by the opposition parties. Oberoi answered the charge while speaking to indianexpress.com, “The thing about cinema is that it is all about perspective. There is no right and wrong in a perspective. Anything that is creative has a perspective. It is not a documentary. It is not bland stating of facts. It is cinematic. The idea is that it is an emotional journey. It is intended to inspire and there is a perspective to it.”

He added, “I am sure there are a lot of film critics who are anti-Modi in their political ideologies and I know that in their reviews they will reflect that. They won’t separate their personal beliefs and their job. They will say that since it is a Modi movie, I will hammer these guys and this is something I have accepted from day one. I know he (Modi) does divide people. There are people who are scared of him and there are people who believe he is the only solution and the saviour of this nation.”