Photograph box office collection Day 1: Will Nawazuddin-Sanya film trump The Lunchbox?

After winning laurels globally, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Sanya Malhotra starrer Photograph released for the Indian audience this Friday. The film is the latest offering from Ritesh Batra, whose The Lunchbox was a success both critically and commercially.

Photograph had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and was also screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in February. The film also features actors like Sachin Khedekar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Robin Das, Jim Sarbh, Denzil Smith and Farrukh Jaffar.

Photograph revolves around street photographer Rafi, played by Nawaz, who clicks photographs of tourists at the Gateway of India. One day he meets Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), a CA by profession. After a chain of events, he convinces her to pretend to be his girlfriend Noori in front of his ailing grandmother, just to avoid conversation around his marriage. However, soon, the two develop a bond.

Photograph released alongside a handful of other films this weekend, including Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Hamid and Milan Talkies. It is also competing with the previous films at the box office – Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi and Badla.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a two-star rating. She wrote, “After doing two films, The Sense Of An Ending and Our Souls At Night, Batra returns to Mumbai with Photograph, with one more addition to his signature theme: two unlikely strangers finding a spark in each other. But this tale, about a street-side photographer Rafi (Siddiqui), and Miloni (Malhotra), a student of accountancy from an upper middle-class home, is a letdown, coming together only in moments.”