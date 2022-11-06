scorecardresearch
Phone Bhoot box office collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif film fails to pull audiences to theatres. Here’s how much it earned

Phone Bhoot box office collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot saw poor growth on day 2, as it failed to pull audiences to the cinemas.

Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot was released on Friday on around 1400 screens. Also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the horror-comedy managed to earn Rs 2 crore nett on its first day. As per reports, Phone Bhoot failed to see positive growth on Saturday, as it collected about Rs 2.5 crore nett on day 2, bringing the total to a disappointing Rs 4.5 crore.

According to Pinkvilla, the Katrina Kaif-starrer saw a low 25 per cent growth on its next day. And while it is expected that the film might see a rise on Sunday, the numbers will not be steep enough to make a dent at the ticket counter. Based on the trend, the film is touted to do just a little over Rs 10 crore nett in its first week. Given Katrina Kaif’s past record, it’s safe to say that the numbers are not at all promising.

Phone Bhoot released with Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha led Double XL. Both the films also failed to set the cash registers ringing. On the other hand, the Hindi-dubbed version of Kannada film, Kantara, has emerged as the supreme choice for moviegoers this week.

The film also did not manage to impress the critics, and opened to average reviews. Shubhra Gupta, in her review for The Indian Express, wrote, “The appearance of Ragini (Katrini Kaif), who quickly reveals that she is a ghost on a mission, sinks the film even before it has taken off. Kaif has shown that she can do well if given a well-written role: remember ‘Zero’, where she was the only thing worth looking at? Here, in slinky leather, boots, and bangs, she is given some cheesy lines that could have flown if their delivery was not so flat. And that infects the film from beginning to end.”

Backed by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh.

