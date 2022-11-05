scorecardresearch
Phone Bhoot box office collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif film is off to a disappointing start

Phone Bhoot box office collection Day 1: Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

phone bhootPhone Bhoot released in cinemas on Friday.

The horror-comedy genre has largely been successful at the box office, be it a Stree or the more recent Kartik Aaryan-starrer blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the newly released Phone Bhoot has performed poorly on its opening day.

According to Pinkvilla, the Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi movie has minted somewhere between Rs 1.75 cr-Rs 2.25 crore. Despite releasing in as many as 1400 screens, the Gurmmeet Singh directorial failed to impress with only 10-12 per cent occupancy in aforecited screens.

In fact, the movie has failed to strike a chord with audience critically as well as commercially. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called the feature ‘painfully unfunny’ and gave it one star in her review of the movie.

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal shares his review of Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot: ‘Masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film’

Phone Bhoot is performing slightly better than Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha film Double XL, which collectively failed to reach even Rs 1 crore at the ticket counter. In fact, if reports are to be believed, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is performing much better at the box office, despite being a dubbed Hindi release.

Come next week, we will see a Marvel movie taking the box office by storm. Yes, we are talking about the MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie has once again been helmed by Ryan Coogler, who directed its first part, starring the late Chadwick Boseman in the lead role.

Towards the month’s end, Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya will release in theatres. Now only time will tell if the two aforementioned releases manage to create any Bollywood box office magic, that has been languishing ever since Brahmastra released.

