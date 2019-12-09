Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan film earns Rs 35.94 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s film earned Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday. Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s film earned Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is on a roll. After earning Rs 9.10 crore and Rs 12.33 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday film collected Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday, taking the total earnings to Rs 35.94 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He tweeted, #PatiPatniAurWoh has a solid weekend… Day-wise growth – despite division of screen space [#Panipat] – is a plus and should ensure strong biz on weekdays… #KartikAaryan’s biggest 3-day opener… Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 35.94 cr. #India biz.”

Adarsh also revealed that Pati Patni Aur Woh is Kartik Aaryan’s highest opening weekend grosser.

“#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan… *Opening Weekend* biz…2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 35.94 cr | 2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 32.13 cr | 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 26.57 cr | 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 22.75 cr | 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama ₹ 3.25 cr #India biz,” he mentioned.

Earlier, Ananya Panday, celebrating the success of the film, wrote, “A FRI-YAY at the box office! thankful for all the love and appreciation coming our way!!! Pls keep it coming.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. Shubhra wrote, “If only this new triangle had made more of Vedika’s spunk, and Tapasya’s spirit, it would have been a much more interesting take on contemporary marriages and mores. But oh no, it’s more interested in Abhinav’s whiny lines about an ex-girlfriend whom he still pines for, and his awkward passes at the new entrant in his life, even if the film never really is able to explain why he is such a magnet for both the women, who could clearly do better.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd