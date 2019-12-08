Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 2: Kartik-Ananya-Bhumi starrer mints Rs 21.43 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 2: Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi starrer is all set for a huge opening weekend. Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 2: Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi starrer is all set for a huge opening weekend.

Romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh has collected Rs 21.43 crore after two days. The Mudassar Aziz directorial stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He tweeted, “#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye… Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2… Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets… Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*… Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Indianexpress.com, “The new chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan is doing great at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar is a wonderful actor, and Ananya is a huge craze among the youth. All three of them are coming together for a remake which is looking very exciting.”

“It is a light-hearted comical tale which larger audience and particularly the youth like. They have promoted the film quite well. Songs are being loved. So, I am pretty confident about its success at the box office,” he added.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. Shubhra wrote, “If only this new triangle had made more of Vedika’s spunk, and Tapasya’s spirit, it would have been a much more interesting take on contemporary marriages and mores. But oh no, it’s more interested in Abhinav’s whiny lines about an ex-girlfriend whom he still pines for, and his awkward passes at the new entrant in his life, even if the film never really is able to explain why he is such a magnet for both the women, who could clearly do better.”

