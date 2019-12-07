Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns Rs 9.10 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan film is looking at a big opening. Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan film is looking at a big opening.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has earned Rs 9.10 crore at the box office on opening day. The Mudassar Aziz directorial is a romantic comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.

Taran Adarsh shared on twitter, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1… This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided… Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener… Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com, “The new chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan is doing great at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar is a wonderful actor, and Ananya is a huge craze among the youth. All three of them are coming together for a remake which is looking very exciting. I will peg the film’s first-day collection at around Rs 7.5-8 crore. Depending on word of mouth, it can go up and down.”

“It is a light-hearted comical tale which larger audience and particularly the youth like. They have promoted the film quite well. Songs are being loved. So, I am pretty confident about its success at the box office,” he added.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. Shubhra wrote, “If only this new triangle had made more of Vedika’s spunk, and Tapasya’s spirit, it would have been a much more interesting take on contemporary marriages and mores. But oh no, it’s more interested in Abhinav’s whiny lines about an ex-girlfriend whom he still pines for, and his awkward passes at the new entrant in his life, even if the film never really is able to explain why he is such a magnet for both the women, who could clearly do better.”

“But much more problematic is the film’s slipping into casual misogyny and patriarchy: the choice of attire, Western for the bad woman and Indian for the pati-vrata, is a mouldy thing. The wife’s making eyes at a former lover is a matter of concern, but it’s perfectly okay for the husband to be handed a forgive-me-because-you-are-my-true-love arc,” she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd