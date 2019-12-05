Pati Patni Aur Woh box office prediction: Kartik Aaryan film to earn Rs 8 crore on Day 1

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer is expected to be a box office hit. Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer is expected to be a box office hit.

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to recreate BR Chopra’s 1978 classic hit Pati Patni Aur Woh on the silver screen this Friday. After days of extensive promotions, the three stars are confident about their film being a complete masala entertainer. Meanwhile, film trade analysts are expecting the Mudassar Aziz directorial to be a winner at the box office.

Discussing the opening day box office collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The new chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan is doing great at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar is a wonderful actor, and Ananya is a huge craze among the youth. All three of them are coming together for a remake which is looking very exciting. I will peg the film’s first-day collection at around Rs 7.5-8 crore. Depending on word of mouth, it can go up and down.”

Johar also suggested that Pati Patni Aur Woh will lure youth to the cinema halls. “It is a light-hearted comical tale which larger audience and particularly the youth like. They have promoted the film quite well. Songs are being loved. So, I am pretty confident about its success at the box office,” he said.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is releasing along with Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. But, both films won’t affect each other’s box office collection. Girish Johar said, “We should not compare Panipat and Patni Aur Woh because both the films have different genres, different target audience and different costing.”

