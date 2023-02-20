Pathaan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer gives tough competition to Shehzada, to enter Rs 1000 cr club this week

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan seems to be unstoppable at the box office. On its fourth Sunday, the film continued to attract audiences to the theatre even when new releases Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are up for competition. On day 26, its fourth Sunday, Pathaan box office collection stood at around Rs 4.28 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the total of Pathaan to more than Rs 992 crore, and it seems it will be able to enter the Rs 1000 crore club within this week.

While the weekend gave a boost to Pathaan BO numbers, the film is expected to do well also during the weekdays. Yash Raj Films has also announced that it sell Pathaan tickets at only Rs 110 at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis from Monday to Thursday making it the go-to choice for cinema lovers. As per early estimates, the Siddharth Anand action drama could earn around Rs 2-3 crore on Monday. By the end of the week, Pathaan will easily cross the big four digits making it SRK’s biggest all-time hit.

Despite minor hurdles, Pathaan has done incredibly well for itself. The movie, which saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan return to starring roles after a gap of four long years, has single-handedly revived Bollywood, which had been languishing post-pandemic. Barring a handful of releases last year, including the likes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, no other Hindi film could attract audiences. In fact, even big-ticket releases (like the multiple Akshay Kumar films, or Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha), tanked miserably at the box office. Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which was touted to recreate the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also failed to impress the audience. The film has earned just about Rs 20 crore in three days.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is also creating waves internationally. It remains to be seen if the momentum continues with Shah Rukh Khan’s other two releases of this year as well — Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.