Pathaan box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film scripts history as it becomes fastest to enter Rs 200 cr club, beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2

For Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, unstoppable is the word. The recently released spy actioner is rewriting box office history everyday and its day four, Saturday, was no different. Pathaan crossed the half century mark yet again—for the third time—as it clocked an estimated Rs 52 cr nett in Hindi version alone.

According to Box Office India, the humongous Saturday collections have made Pathaan cross the 200 crore nett mark in just four days, with collections in the range of Rs 212-213 cr India nett for Hindi version. It’s all India collection are estimated to be a whopping Rs 221 cr.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has now become the fastest film in the history to enter the Rs 200 cr club beating KGF2 and Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, which hit the mark on their day fifth and sixth, respectively.

“PATHAAN’ OVERTAKES ‘KGF2’, ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB… ⭐️ #Pathaan: Day 4 [Sat]

⭐ #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 5 ⭐ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 6 #India biz. #Pathaan is truly rewriting record books.”

Pathaan is now eyeing a mammoth Sunday, aiming for its all-India collections to touch–or come close to– its Republic Day figures, which were Rs 70 cr plus.

The film has already made the record for the biggest opening day, highest single day and highest opening weekend and with Sunday collections, it will also score the biggest five day collections ever, estimated to be around Rs 275 cr.

Pathaan will end its one week run on a historic note, and become the biggest grossing film post pandemic for Bollywood. It is now likely to break the record of Dangal’s Rs 387 cr run to be the all time highest grossing Hindi film. Pathaan will then challenge the Hindi nett lifetime collections of KGF 2 (Rs 434 cr) and Baahubali 2, which was Rs 510 cr.

The stylish spy thriller, which marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after over four years, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand.