Pathaan box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 550 crore worldwide within extended weekend, destroys records in India and the US

Shah Rukh Khan brought the much-needed masala back into Bollywood with his latest film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The spy-thriller has been crushing records ever since its release on January 25. After a staggering opening of Rs 57 crore, the film earned Rs 70 crore on its second day, Rs 39 crore on its third day and picked up again over the weekend with Rs 53 crore and as far as early estimates go, it’s minted around Rs 65 crore on the fifth day (Sunday). Pathaan box office collection over the extended weekend has crossed the Rs 280 crore mark in India itself, its total collection will create records. Pathaan is also the fastest film in the history to enter the Rs 200 cr club beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, which crossed the mark on their day fifth and sixth, respectively.

Pathaan had already broken records with its opening of Rs 57 crore, which is the highest single day in India and has now the highest opening weekend as well. The film is now looking to break the record of Dangal’s Rs 387 cr to be the all time highest grossing Hindi film. Not only in its home ground, Pathaan is also shattering ticket counters internationally as well, with the film collecting a whopping Rs 429 crore in only four days of release. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Pathaan’s worldwide gross collection will be in the range of Rs 550 crore after Sunday’s collections. “#Pathaan 5 days WW Gross expected to be in the range of ₹ 550 Crs..” he tweeted on Monday morning.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a sense of how Pathaan is creating new box office records. “Pathaan is REWRITING HISTORY…

⭐️ Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr+], third time in four days. NEW RECORD. ⭐️ Will cross *lifetime biz* of #SRK’s highest grosser #ChennaiExpress today [Day 5]. ‘PATHAAN’ NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR… AGAIN OVERTAKES ‘KGF2’, ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘DANGAL’…

⭐️ #Pathaan: Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Day 5] ⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7 ⭐️ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8 ⭐️ #Dangal: Day 10 ⭐️ #Sanju: Day 10

⭐️ #TigerZindaHai: Day 10 #India biz,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Pathaan also broke into top 5 earners at the North America box office. Pathaan settled into fifth place with $5.9 million from only 695 screens.

Pathaan’s numbers come as a celebration and relief for Shah Rukh Khan, as he returned to films after four years. His earlier films Zero, Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal did not witness much success at the box office. It’s also a boost for Bollywood, as the film industry had only a handful of hits last year, with only a few crossing the Rs 200 crore mark.

In a moment of gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan waved to a sea of fans, who waited outside his house, Mannat. He shared the video on his Twitter account and wrote, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan appears in a cameo as his character from the Tiger films, as YRF’s shared universe of spy movies begins to take shape.