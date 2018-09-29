Pataakha box office collection Day 1: Will Vishal Bhardwaj film play second fiddle to Sui Dhaaga?

Pataakha box office collection Day 1: This Vishal Bhardwaj film has a big challenge ahead. Pataakha box office collection Day 1: This Vishal Bhardwaj film has a big challenge ahead.

Vishal Bhardwaj is back with Pataakha. Starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover, Pataakha is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled Do Behnein (Two Sisters). Vishal himself has written the screenplay. The film, which revolves around two fiery sisters who fight as viciously as India and Pakistan, has not generated enough buzz, especially as compared to Sui Dhaaga. The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film also released on Friday today.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “For Patakhaa, the awareness levels are quite low. It is mostly banking on the brand name of Vishal Bhardwaj. Having Sui Dhaaga as competition, it has a big battle ahead of it. It might earn around a crore and a half on its Day 1. But many factors like word of mouth, Asia Cup Final and also word of mouth of Sui Dhaaga will come into play.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. A part of her review read, “The girls take some getting used to: you have to suspend disbelief to take these dusty, filthy-mouthed sisters seriously. But once they start settling into their roles, you cross a hump, and then you swing, as they do, from one fight to another, as they cross from their parental home to their marital ‘aangan’, and discover, to their horror, that they are together again. Both Madan, who is quite a sparkler again in her upcoming Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, and Malhotra, have their moments, even if they make you want to reach out and wipe the grime off their faces, and tell them to calm down, enough already.”

Sanya Malhotra has spoken to indianexpress.com about working with Vishal Bhardwaj. She said, “He is a lovely person to work with. I’m so glad that being an actor, it’s my fourth film, though technically second, I have learned a lot from him about acting. I’m glad to have worked with him.”

