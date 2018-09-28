Pataakha box office prediction: Vishal Bhardwaj film to mint Rs 1.5 crore on Day 1

Pataakha box office collection: The film will face stiff competition from Sui Dhaaga. Pataakha box office collection: The film will face stiff competition from Sui Dhaaga.

After the debacle called Rangoon, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has returned with a unique story, Pataakha. Starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, this story of two sisters releases today. Facing stiff competition from Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga, the film is expected to open with a box office collection of Rs 1-1.5 crore.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “For Patakhaa, the awareness levels are quite low. It is mostly banking on the brand name of Vishal Bhardwaj. Having Sui Dhaaga as competition, it has a big battle ahead of it. It might earn around a crore and a half on its Day 1. But many factors like word of mouth, Asia Cup Final and also word of mouth of Sui Dhaaga will come into play.”

The trailers of Pataakha have been appreciated by the audience. The film is an adaptation of a short story by Charan Singh Pathik. Gulzar and Bhardwaj have come together yet again for the music of the film. Sanya, who has surprised all with her rugged look in the trailer, told Indian Express, “I’m an introvert. To play Chutki, I had to be spiteful and aggressive. What helped me to enact this role were the costume and make-up. Once I was in them, I could not think like Sanya.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who have grown up in a small village in Rajasthan. The constant war between the siblings has haunted their lives, right from learning to walk to searching for husbands. When they eventually meet their soulmates, they are relieved to know that they will finally be free of each other. But as fate would have it, it seems, that they can’t live with or without each other.”

