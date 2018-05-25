Parmanu box office collection day 1: John Abraham starrer earns Rs 4.82 crore

Parmanu box office collection day 1: John Abraham film has received good response on its opening day. Parmanu box office collection day 1: John Abraham film has received good response on its opening day.

John Abraham’s latest production, Parmanu, has generated a lukewarm response on its day one. The film has earned Rs 4.82 crore on its opening day. The film, which released on May 25, managed to keep the audience entertained despite its struggle against the much awaited IPL semi-final last evening.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1… Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Despite the controversy that led up to its release, Parmanu has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz with its trailers and promotional interviews. While it may open to a decent Rs 4 crore, its figures could go up drastically if it is supported by a strong word-of-mouth promotion and receives good reviews,” Girish told indianexpress.com.

The film will face some competition at the box office with Hollywood release Deadpool 2 and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, which have been minting gold even in their second and third weeks respectively.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review to the film. She felt that the movie didn’t realise its full potential.

“In its recreation, ‘Parmanu’ plays out like a cat-and-mouse thriller, led from the front by the ultra-patriotic civil servant Ashwat Raina (Abraham), and his bunch of merry men and (one) woman (Penty). Even if we were to ignore the film’s jokey, often unintentionally funny tone, presumably used for wider audience appeal, it’s hard to overlook its scant use of historical fact: there is no mention of the origins of the nuclear programme, no mention of the how it came to be at the stage it is, when the movie opens,” she wrote in her review of the film.

Parmanu: The story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear tests held by the Indian Army in May 1998 at Pokhran. The film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani in significant roles.

