Parmanu box office collection day 3: The John Abraham film earns Rs 20.78 cr

After several clashes and being dipped into controversy with their earlier production partner, KriArj Entertainment, John Abraham’s film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran successfully landed at the theatres this Friday, on May 25. The film started on an okay note, thanks to decent buzz. But it showed a jump in collections on Saturday due to strong word-of-mouth promotions. On Sunday, it earned Rs 8.32 crore, making the total Rs 20.78 crore. The film’s business on Sunday was severely affected by the final match of the Indian Premier League 2018, and still did pretty well.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection of the film and wrote on Twitter,”#Parmanu crosses ₹ 20 cr mark… RESPECTABLE TOTAL… Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard… Weekdays crucial… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

“Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I’m thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love. I am humbled and grateful to each one of them,” John said in an opening statement.

Parmanu revolves around the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film an average review. “Telling us that the film is merely ‘inspired’ by a true event (in the opening credits), is warning enough: we know, even before the film starts, that it will bung in ‘fictional’ masala to keeps us ‘entertained’ while the plot tries to find an uneasy fit alongside ‘dry fact’. So we get a frustrated Raina, biding his time after being fired by a dishonest ‘babu’ for creating a blueprint for a successful nuclear explosion, and his resurrection by another canny career bureaucrat (Irani). We get patriotic speeches. And all surface, no depth. Only saving grace: no outright anti-Pakistan jingoism,” she wrote.

