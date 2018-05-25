Parmanu box office prediction: John Abraham starrer expected to open at Rs 4 crore

Parmanu starring John Abraham and Diana Penty is scheduled to release on May 25. Parmanu starring John Abraham and Diana Penty is scheduled to release on May 25.

After a long ordeal in the post-production stage, the patriotic drama Parmanu is hitting the theatres on May 25. Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty in the lead roles, Parmanu is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998.

While John Abraham plays the lead member of the Pokhran nuclear test team, the film tries to tell the audience about the failures and the hidden facts that no one paid attention to and brings out the unsung heroes of the experiment that put India on the map as global nuclear superpower. But will the film be able to charm enough audiences to the theatres?

Film and trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Parmanu to land up somewhere near Rs 4 crores. He also adds, “Despite the controversy that led up to its release, Parmanu has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz with its trailers and promotional interviews. While it may open to a decent Rs 4 crore, its figures could go up drastically if it is supported by a strong word-of-mouth promotion and receives good reviews.”

But considering the recent wave of successful Hollywood films at the Indian box office, it is getting all the more difficult for Bollywood releases to create their own space. While previous releases like Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are already having a magical run at the box office, May 25 will also see the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Though the hype around the film may not be as massive, Star Wars also has its fair share of loyal followers.

In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi is going strong at the box office but even 102 Not Out has managed to garner its decent share of viewers. Will John Abraham’s Parmanu be able to provide the kind of extraordinary content that pulls viewers to the theatres? We will only find out on May 25.

