Parmanu box office collection: John Abraham thanks fans as his film crosses Rs 50 crore

Parmanu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. Parmanu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has put a smile on actor-producer John Abraham’s face. The film, which had its share of hurdles and an uncertainty around its release, has finally managed to cross Rs 50 crore in less than two weeks. Parmanu, also starring Diana Penty, revolves around the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998, that lead to India becoming the sixth nuclear power nation in the world. The historic action-drama released on May 25 and collected Rs 50.55 crore in 13 days.

John’s home banner JA Entertainment shared the news on Twitter. It wrote, “13 Days…50 Crores…and Counting! #Parmanu U-N-S-T-O-P-P-A-B-L-E at the Box Office. #ParmanuCrosses50” An ecstatic John reshared the tweet and wrote along, “#Parmanu..What a journey…from a time not so long ago when the film’s release was under question, to all possible hurdles in our promotional campaign, to TODAY!! Just one word to my audience, media and partners- Thank you!!”

#Parmanu..What a journey…from a time not so long ago when the film’s release was under question, to all possible hurdles in our promotional campaign, to TODAY!! Just one word to my audience, media and partners- Thank you!! https://t.co/3qMIV85ui7 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 7, 2018

Actor Diana Penty also expressed her gratitude over Twitter. She wrote, “It has been an honour to be part of #Parmanu. I couldn’t be happier to share the Story Of Pokhran with all of you. And I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you for making it such a success 😊❤😘”

It has been an honour to be part of #Parmanu. I couldn’t be happier to share the Story Of Pokhran with all of you. And I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you for making it such a success 😊❤😘 https://t.co/R6sTUtj3wP — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 7, 2018

Parmanu stars John Abraham and Diana Penty, among others. Parmanu stars John Abraham and Diana Penty, among others.

During the promotions of Parmanu, John had spoken to indianexpress.com about box office numbers and why a May release was the best thing they could ask for. “We are happy we are releasing this film in the month of May when the tests actually happened 20 years ago. So, sometimes things happen for the best. At the end of the day, box office tells how good or bad your film is, but yes, opening is how good or bad your marketing is. We are trying our best now to make ends meet and I think we are doing a pretty decent job and the buzz around the trailer is very positive,” he had said.

Parmanu made news due to a clash between co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. It left its release date getting shifted from May 4 to May 25. This, after it was already postponed in December 2017 and then in February 2018. But, the film’s warm reception after its release and its steady performance at the box office has only left its team happy.

Also read | John Abraham: After watching Parmanu, you will feel proud to be an Indian

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd